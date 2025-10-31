The consequences of the International Ski Federation Council's decision to bar Belarusians and Russians from the Olympic selection process continue to be unprecedented. Statements by Norwegian officials after this blatantly discriminatory decision indicate that the country's sports authorities are pursuing their own mercenary interests.

The Belarusian school is the strongest in the world, but when money and power are at stake, any means are acceptable. That's the Norwegian version.

In the "Main Air" column "Unsportsmanlike Conduct," we will name the instigators of this sports mayhem.

Alexander Grebnev, Chairman of the Belarusian Ski Union: "I think that a certain group of individuals represented in the governing bodies is simply pursuing their own petty interests."