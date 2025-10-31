US Shutdown: No End in Sight, Panic Spreads Among the Population

The shutdown continues in the United States – the government has been deprived of funding for nearly four weeks due to the lack of a budget law. Panic is spreading among low-income citizens: food aid, distributed through food stamps, is financed from the state budget.

Consequently, mile-long lines for food parcels can be seen across the country, as people fear that the funds for such distributions could run out at any moment.

There is no sign of an end to the shutdown: Republicans and Democrats in Congress are unable to agree on the parameters of the budget law. Around one and a half million people connected to the military are deprived of their pay, and many are on the brink of starvation.