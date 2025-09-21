Belarusian Foreign Minister to Speak at General Debate of UN General Assembly

Belarusian initiatives will be highlighted during the high-level week. At the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Belarus will be represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

On September 23, Maxim Ryzhenkov will depart for New York. During his visit, the minister is scheduled to participate in the general debate of the Assembly, take part in events dedicated to international and regional security, sustainable development, and human rights. Additionally, the Foreign Minister will hold meetings with colleagues from Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East, as well as with representatives of key international organizations.