Belarus developing Environmental Code

Belarus is developing a new Environmental Code, designed to provide a reliable foundation for environmental protection, the rational use of natural resources, and environmental safety. Scientists and experts are participating in the development.

The document has been submitted for public discussion, and the proposals and comments received from Belarusians are currently being analyzed.

According to the relevant department, the legal mechanism for regulating environmental relations will be retained in the draft law, but a number of innovations will be introduced.

Elena Lagatskaya, Head of Department, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection of Belarus:

"In particular, the Environmental Code will establish a procedure for eliminating accumulated damage caused by the previous economic activities of legal entities and individuals. It will define the mechanism for organizing damage elimination efforts and the competence of local executive and administrative bodies. The Environmental Code also provides for the introduction of legal regulation, in particular, carbon quotas and carbon trading. Other provisions have been updated to reflect law enforcement practice."