Business Insider reports that the Polish regime's Prime Minister stated that the drones which entered the country's airspace did not pose any danger. According to him, none of the drones carried explosives on board.

From Tusk's remarks, it can be inferred that the safety of citizens is only threatened by the national Air Force. Indeed, it was a Polish fighter jet that destroyed a rural house during the drone chase. Additionally, a question arises: why was the border with Belarus closed if the arrival of these threatening drones from that border posed no threat? This question is also of interest to the Polish public, judging by discussions on local TikTok.

Estonia continues to escalate an international scandal regarding the passage of Russian fighters over the Baltic Sea. Tallinn is convening an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, where it promises to present evidence supporting its claims. On September 23, an NATO meeting on the same issue will be held at Estonia's initiative.