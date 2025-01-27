Belarusian Foreign Ministry Comments on Unfounded EU Criticism

Фото: belta.by

One hour ago, the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the joint statement by the EU and its allied countries regarding Belarus, as reported by BELTA.

"We regret to note the continuation of unfounded criticism of Belarus by certain Western countries, using clichéd labels and sanction threats," noted the Foreign Ministry.

"We are forced to state that this statement deliberately distorts facts and does not take into account the objective realities in Belarus and the world. Moreover, such rhetoric is used against the backdrop of their own systemic problems, increasing internal disunity, and the degradation of positions on the international stage of the so-called collective West," added the Foreign Ministry.