A brazen infringement on the rights and freedoms of Belarusians. The day before, the European Parliament, a nidus of the decaying European garden, posted a draft of some document on its website.

A bunch of biased MEPs declared in advance their non-recognition of the results of the presidential elections in Belarus. They received an immediate response during a special briefing by the representative of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, Anatoly Glaz.

Anatoly Glaz, representative of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry:

"At the initiative of a group of biased MEPs, debates are planned today on the draft resolution of the European Parliament regarding the elections in the Republic of Belarus. Already at this stage, it is obvious that the draft is a gross interference in the electoral processes of a sovereign state, has nothing to do with the real state of affairs and is intended to put pressure on the free expression of the will of Belarusian citizens."

"The initiatives of individual Euro-provocateurs would not deserve any other comments. But we have said more than once that all anti-Belarusian actions are prepared in advance and regardless of the real state of affairs in our country," said Anatoly Glaz.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry has at its disposal a statement from the European External Action Service, which it plans to make following our elections, based, among other things, on the aforementioned, not yet adopted, resolution of the European Parliament. "The elections in Belarus have just begun, and everything there has already been condemned and not recognized," noted the representative of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

"The statement, for example, says that restrictions on access for independent media in Belarus have seriously undermined the legitimacy of the electoral process. In this regard, the necessary conditions for democratic elections were not met. We have seen false statements from the very beginning. It is enough to note that we have accredited about 330 foreign journalists representing all the world's leading media outlets to cover the elections including independent journalists from 23 countries. The statement also contains insinuations regarding the invitation to the OSCE/ODIHR to observe the elections. Just in case, we remind you that the corresponding invitation was sent to the Office. And this was confirmed by the ODIHR itself on January 17. And they still have the opportunity to come," Anatoly Glaz noted.

The representative of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry also emphasized that more than 450 international observers from 49 countries have been accredited to observe the elections: "We will have delegations from leading international organizations, including the CIS IPA, the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, the SCO, and the CICA. The statement was not without the traditional set of clichés about the EU's support for democratic rights and fundamental freedoms. This is pure hypocrisy against the backdrop of the illegal sanctions that the European Union has imposed on ordinary Belarusian citizens. EU countries are restricting their freedom of movement, financial, economic, civil, and other rights."

Anatoly Glaz recalled that unilateral coercive measures directly violate international law and run counter to the obligations of EU member states within the framework of universal and regional international organizations, such as the UN and the OSCE.

If such a statement by the EEAS is adopted, it will become further evidence of the planned interference by the European Union in the internal affairs of other countries, as well as an attempt to cover up and legitimize its criminal actions against the Republic of Belarus.