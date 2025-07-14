3.74 BYN
Japan Threatens Russia with New Sanctions
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Official Tokyo has echoed the United States' sanctions rhetoric. The Japanese government is now considering the possibility of imposing additional restrictive measures against Russia, in close cooperation with the G7 nations.
Since the spring of 2022, Tokyo has already enacted several rounds of sanctions against Moscow. In response, Russia has ceased diplomatic consultations with Japan regarding a peace treaty and has withdrawn from negotiations aimed at establishing joint economic activities in the southern Kuril Islands.