Meeting Amid Growing Tensions in Middle East: SCO Foreign Ministers to Convene in China

On July 15, in Tianjin, China, a meeting of the SCO foreign ministers will take place. This marks Belarus's first participation as a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Representatives will exchange views on strengthening cooperation within the organization across various sectors and discuss key issues on the international and regional agenda. Following the talks, a series of resolutions and documents are expected to be signed.

Li Jin, the official spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated:

"China is prepared to use this meeting as an opportunity to practically implement the theme of the presidency—'Promoting the Shanghai Spirit.' The SCO will work with all parties to realize the important initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping to build a shared home for the SCO. Our principles are unity and mutual trust, peace and stability, prosperity and development, good neighborliness and friendship, justice. The goal is consensus and ensuring the success of the Tianjin summit, which will help propel the SCO into a new phase of high-quality development."

Currently, the SCO comprises ten member states: Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.