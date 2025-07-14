French officials have warned of a potential large-scale war in Europe by 2030. The "Strategic National Review" forecasts the emergence of a significant conflict, which could involve France and its allies.

The review frequently mentions the Russian threat, suggesting the possibility of Russian aggression against Europe within the next 3-5 years. Parisian strategists believe that Russia might undertake offensive actions in Moldova, the Balkans, or even against NATO member states. However, the document does not provide concrete evidence to support these claims.