Railway Cargo Terminal is Being Built in Great Stone Industrial Park

The railway cargo terminal in the Great Stone Industrial Park is planned to be put into operation in mid-2026.

This was reported by First Deputy General Director – Great Stone, Industrial Park Development Company Kirill Koroteev. The terminal will have a capacity of 180 thousand conventional containers and will be located on an area of 41 hectares, provided for to increase it in the future.