Railway Cargo Terminal is Being Built in Great Stone Industrial Park
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The railway cargo terminal in the Great Stone Industrial Park is planned to be put into operation in mid-2026.
This was reported by First Deputy General Director – Great Stone, Industrial Park Development Company Kirill Koroteev. The terminal will have a capacity of 180 thousand conventional containers and will be located on an area of 41 hectares, provided for to increase it in the future.
"A railway access line has been brought there. It is about 4.5 km with an exchange park. The required infrastructure has been already created," said Kirill Koroteev.