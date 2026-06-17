Dapkiunas states that Minsk expects responsible investigation into attack on bus carrying children

Permanent Representative of Belarus to the OSCE Andrei Dapkiunas stated that Minsk expects a prompt and responsible investigation into this tragedy: "We call on OSCE participating States to provide a principled assessment of what happened and to stop fueling the already explosive situation in the region by pumping it with weapons and provocative statements. We propose using the OSCE in accordance with the tasks for which the organization was created. We reaffirm Belarus's firm position on the need for an expeditious, peaceful, diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Ukraine."