Tatarstan and Belarus are interested in establishing cooperative production facilities in the light industry. Bellegprom plans to increase product deliveries to Tatarstan.

In 2026 alone, the Belarusian concern exported $2 million worth of goods to this Russian region. This was discussed at a roundtable discussion at the Minsk Tractor Plant on June 22.

Belarus and Tatarstan can be considered a successful example of partnership. This year alone has already seen mutual visits between delegations.

This spring, the Brest Region - Tatarstan business forum was held in Kazan. Days of Kazan were held in Minsk at the end of May. In recent years, the partners have particularly intensified their cooperation, working closely in petrochemicals, agriculture, forestry, and mechanical engineering.

The Minsk Tractor Plant occupies a special place among Belarusian partners. A significant portion of Tatarstan's agricultural machinery is produced by this Belarusian flagship.

Why not do the same in the future with the Bellegprom concern, a holding company that shapes the face of Belarus's light industry? Belarusian fabrics and clothing are valued for their quality no less than food.

In the first quarter of this year alone, domestic light industry products were exported to more than 60 countries worldwide. And 90% of these exports are to the Russian market.

"We discussed the topic of introducing school uniforms. Today, we'll strengthen our position even further because we've already met with school uniform manufacturers in Tatarstan. We need to explain to them in a little more detail how our fabrics are superior, why they even differ slightly in price. They're more technologically advanced, precisely tailored to ensure our children are provided with uniforms that comply with GOST standards. Just a month ago, we had a meeting with the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, where the Deputy Minister similarly stated that they're committed specifically to developing school uniforms, properly sewn, using precisely tailored fabrics," said Nadezhda Lazarevich, Chairperson of the Bellegprom Concern.

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Oleg Korobchenko, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of Tatarstan (Russia):

"We have 500,000 schoolchildren in Tatarstan. If we calculate roughly that the per student cost is about 10,000 Russian rubles, that's a huge market for school uniforms alone. As for workwear, we have a very strong industrial region: KAMAZ, two large Sibur plants, a helicopter plant, and other enterprises operate here. The industry employs about a million people, and they all need workwear. Therefore, if your manufacturers of special fabrics and special materials expand their range and establish supplies of finished workwear, we can cover the entire market."

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