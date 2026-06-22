Perpetrators of AFU Drone Attack on Bus Carrying Belarusian Children Identified

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Three Ukrainian servicemen were directly involved in the Ukrainian Armed Forces' attack on a bus carrying Belarusians in the Bryansk region, according to Svetlana Petrenko, spokesperson for Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, sputnik.by informs.

She emphasized that the investigation has identified the perpetrators of the terrorist attack.

According to the Investigative Committee, Robert Brovdi, Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces, and Oleh Ivaschenko, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, who provided targeting and issued the illegal order for the attack, are implicated in the crime, as are three direct perpetrators: Ukrainian servicemen Dmitry Tkachenko, Igor Zhukov, and Vladislav Naum.

Petrenko clarified that the servicemen involved in the attack on the bus carrying children in the Bryansk region are being charged in absentia with terrorism.

"Regarding Brovdi, Ivaschenko, Tkachenko, Zhukov, and Naum, decisions have been made to charge them under Part 3 of Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (committing a terrorist act resulting in death)," a representative of the Investigative Committee said.

Efforts have been launched to place them on an international wanted list and arrest them in absentia.