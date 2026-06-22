Belarusian Electric Transport Enters Markets of Kazakhstan, Russia, and Tatarstan

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A Belarusian electric transport manufacturer is expanding partnership. A batch of new Belarusian trams has been delivered to the city of Pavlodar in Kazakhstan. Assembly kits for three-section trams are also being shipped to the Nizhny Novgorod region.

They won a tender to supply autonomous trolleybuses to Yaroslavl. Cooperation with two more cities, this time in Tatarstan, is currently being explored.

Oleg Bytsko Deputy General Director of BKM Holding:

"We've begun working with Naberezhnye Chelny and Nizhnekamsk. We've currently launched a modernized tram car for trial operation. We took bogies from existing or decommissioned tram cars and modernized them. This option is advantageous because it's much cheaper than purchasing new tram cars with 100% low floors. Savings can reach up to 30%. Moreover, the tram has the most modern systems."