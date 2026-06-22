Prime Minister Announces Shavkat Mirziyoyev's Plans to Visit Belarus

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev intends to visit Belarus on July 8-9. This was announced by Prime Minister Alexander Turchin following his report to Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko, BelTA informed.

During his report, the head of the Belarusian government briefed the President on the results of his recent working visit to Uzbekistan and the talks he held there with the country's leader. According to Alexander Turchin, the discussion included topics such as bilateral relations, which are developing successfully and dynamically, as well as plans for the Uzbek President's visit.