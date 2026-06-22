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Three-Day Mourning Period Declared in Voronezh Region Following AFU Missile Strike on June 22
Text by:Editorial office news.by
A three-day mourning period has been declared in Russia's Voronezh Region. On June 22, the most tragic date for the people of Russia and Belarus, Ukrainian militants launched a missile attack on Voronezh, killing five people. Ten apartment buildings and six private homes were damaged. Several dozen people were forced to seek medical attention.
According to media reports, British Storm Shadow missiles were used.
State flags will be flown at half-mast in the Voronezh Region until June 25. Regional cultural institutions and television and radio companies have been advised to adjust their broadcast content and refrain from hosting entertainment events.