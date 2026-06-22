Sanctions are no obstacle: Belarus and Serbia sign memoranda on trade and investments

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2eae7603-0dad-44f6-a59b-52581cf5f1a5/conversions/c6e41910-b5c6-42a2-b23d-ab39518a1ed0-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2eae7603-0dad-44f6-a59b-52581cf5f1a5/conversions/c6e41910-b5c6-42a2-b23d-ab39518a1ed0-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2eae7603-0dad-44f6-a59b-52581cf5f1a5/conversions/c6e41910-b5c6-42a2-b23d-ab39518a1ed0-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2eae7603-0dad-44f6-a59b-52581cf5f1a5/conversions/c6e41910-b5c6-42a2-b23d-ab39518a1ed0-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

A Serbian delegation is currently visiting Belarus. The main event on June 23rd is the 13th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

Promising areas of partnership were identified: robotics, artificial intelligence, and electric transport. Following the meeting, memoranda of understanding were signed in the areas of standardization and investments.

Diplomatic relations between Belarus and Serbia have been established for over 30 years

Furthermore, this country is the only one in Europe with which we enjoy visa-free travel and a free trade agreement.

Besides, actively developing cooperation in Europe, Belgrade maintains stable contacts with Belarus and Russia along the Eastern border.

The countries currently collaborate actively in areas such as science, medicine, and culture. Interregional ties have been established with every region of the Belarusian Republic. Belarus primarily exports agricultural products and industrial goods to the Serbian market.

Currently, trade figures between the two countries do not reflect reality. EU sanctions are a hindrance.

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1ac8737c-3ae0-48da-9781-c16f4142231c/conversions/8cd56686-8e7a-4b7b-b265-0bfa8588a9d7-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1ac8737c-3ae0-48da-9781-c16f4142231c/conversions/8cd56686-8e7a-4b7b-b265-0bfa8588a9d7-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1ac8737c-3ae0-48da-9781-c16f4142231c/conversions/8cd56686-8e7a-4b7b-b265-0bfa8588a9d7-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1ac8737c-3ae0-48da-9781-c16f4142231c/conversions/8cd56686-8e7a-4b7b-b265-0bfa8588a9d7-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Artur Karpovich, Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade of Belarus:

"There are third countries through which goods are supplied to both the Republic of Belarus and Serbia. Therefore, there are no obstacles for businesses that want to make money and have sharp, cunning, and flexible minds. This means that we have open exchange trading, so signing a single document isn't enough to create obstacles. We can easily overcome these obstacles. Yes, it's a bit of a long road, and it means greater flexibility for our business community, but at the same time, there are no unsolvable issues."

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4be98591-2680-40fe-80e1-15d27a2dca12/conversions/30ae48b5-29d2-47cc-866c-a9fb8d673892-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4be98591-2680-40fe-80e1-15d27a2dca12/conversions/30ae48b5-29d2-47cc-866c-a9fb8d673892-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4be98591-2680-40fe-80e1-15d27a2dca12/conversions/30ae48b5-29d2-47cc-866c-a9fb8d673892-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4be98591-2680-40fe-80e1-15d27a2dca12/conversions/30ae48b5-29d2-47cc-866c-a9fb8d673892-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Nenad Popović, Serbian Government Minister: "Our greatest potential for cooperation lies in agriculture, as well as the food industry, which is well-developed in both Serbia and Belarus, especially the dairy industry. Your dairy products are in high demand in our market. They truly deserve a place in every one of our stores. On the other hand, how do we benefit Belarus, and agriculture in particular? Our seeds are in demand there. We would like to highlight economic sectors such as mechanical engineering and electrical engineering."

The parties also discussed Belarus's participation in the international exhibition EXPO 2027, which will be held in Belgrade. This is an international platform where participating countries showcase the full potential of technology in science and culture, as well as their architectural achievements.