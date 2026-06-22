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The head of the Lithuanian regime has accepted the resignation of the country's Сabinet. The entire government, led by Prime Minister Ruginienė, has resigned.

Vilnius is reeling from infighting and personnel chaos. The formal reason for the Сabinet's dissolution was the collapse of the ruling coalition due to internal strife. Nausėda now has 15 days to propose a candidate for prime minister to the Seimas (parliament).