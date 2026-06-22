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Putin: The USSR did everything to prevent conflict before World War II
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Putin: The USSR did everything to prevent conflict before World War IInews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e5d1ab42-6267-4f14-852b-710ed45a5090/conversions/78f27e8a-1d47-4e49-870e-ec4500c7d5de-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e5d1ab42-6267-4f14-852b-710ed45a5090/conversions/78f27e8a-1d47-4e49-870e-ec4500c7d5de-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e5d1ab42-6267-4f14-852b-710ed45a5090/conversions/78f27e8a-1d47-4e49-870e-ec4500c7d5de-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e5d1ab42-6267-4f14-852b-710ed45a5090/conversions/78f27e8a-1d47-4e49-870e-ec4500c7d5de-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the Soviet Union did everything to prevent conflict before World War II, RIA Novosti reports.
During a meeting with graduates of higher military educational institutions, the President noted that Russia "has always been provoked." Addressing other countries' accusations of Russia's alleged aggression, Putin cited the historical fact of the Soviet Union's attempts to prevent conflict before World War II.
"Before World War II, the Soviet Union did everything to prevent conflict. Well, everything. And it proposed an alliance with all European powers against the aggressive German regime, against the Nazi regime," the head of state said during a meeting with graduates.