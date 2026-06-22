Lukashenko Announces Meeting with Putin and Long-Term Trip Abroad

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President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko spoke about his planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and an extended official trip abroad. Specific travel preparations were discussed during Prime Minister Alexander Turchin's report to the head of state, BelTA reports.

During the conversation, the Prime Minister's recent visits to Uzbekistan and Russia were mentioned. "You were on the official trip, weren't you? How are things going with our friends there?" Alexander Lukashenko inquired.

The discussion focused, in particular, on the talks between the heads of government of Belarus and Russia. "You spoke with Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin (Russian Prime Minister – BelTA). How did that conversation end? This is very relevant ahead of my meeting with the President of Russia, where, as usual, we discuss unresolved issues between the governments," the Belarusian leader said.

"Are there any such issues? How will we resolve them? And what are the problematic issues (if any) in our relations," the President added.

The head of state noted that the 13th Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia would soon be held, this time in Minsk and the Minsk region. "This is a very good platform for discussing not only current but also strategic issues," the President described the forum.