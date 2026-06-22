Lavrov: Russia to Apply Full Range of Measures under Security Agreement to Protect Belarus

Russia is ready to implement a full range of measures to guarantee the security of the Union State. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated this at an ambassadorial roundtable on the Ukrainian crisis, organized by MGIMO University for the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Moscow, BelTA reports.

"In this regard, I would like to remind those in Kyiv who engage in such propaganda and threats, and those in the West who do the same, supporting the Nazi regime, that the treaty between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus on security guarantees within the Union State has been in effect since March 2025. And, if necessary, we are prepared to take the full range of measures stipulated by the treaty to ensure the security of our ally and, of course, the security of the Union State," the Russian Foreign Minister stated.