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Trump Purges US National Intelligence
Text by:Editorial office news.by
"The deep state firings have begun." CNN reports mass layoffs at the US National Intelligence Agency.
On Donald Trump's direct order, acting Director Bill Pulte demanded a 'get out' list of employees on his first day on the job, striking at key structures: the Counterintelligence Center and the Combating Terrorism Center.
Democratic representatives in Congress are already sounding the alarm, declaring that this large-scale purge of professional personnel is completely destroying the national security system and threatening the very American state.