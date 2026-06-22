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Trump Purges US National Intelligence

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"The deep state firings have begun." CNN reports mass layoffs at the US National Intelligence Agency.

On Donald Trump's direct order, acting Director Bill Pulte demanded a 'get out' list of employees on his first day on the job, striking at key structures: the Counterintelligence Center and the Combating Terrorism Center.

Democratic representatives in Congress are already sounding the alarm, declaring that this large-scale purge of professional personnel is completely destroying the national security system and threatening the very American state.

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