Development of SCO Discussed by Viktor Khrenin and Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev

The development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and China's initiatives during its chairmanship were the topics of discussion between the Minister of Defense of Belarus, Viktor Khrenin, and the Secretary-General of the SCO, Nurlan Yermekbayev.

Viktor Khrenin congratulated Nurlan Yermekbayev on assuming the powers of Secretary-General and emphasized Belarus's intention to become an active participant in the organization. Additionally, he expressed readiness for constructive dialogue, especially in the field of security. In his turn, the Secretary-General thanked for the invitation of the SCO observer mission to the elections.