Exit Poll Results for Presidential Elections in Belarus Announced

The results of the exit poll survey for the Presidential elections in Belarus have been announced on the First News Channel.

According to the survey results, 1.8% of respondents voted for presidential candidate Oleg Gaidukevich; 1.6% for Anna Kanopatskaya; and 87.6% for Alexander Lukashenko. Sergey Syrankov received 2.7% of the votes, Alexander Khizniak received 1.2%, and 5.1% voted against all.

The survey was conducted at 320 polling stations according to a sociological sample. A total of 1,000 interviewers surveyed voters throughout the day, from the opening of the polling stations (8:00 AM) until the closing. The survey was anonymous, and respondents were asked whom they voted for.