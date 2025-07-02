Guests from America Explore Belarus and Draw Their Own Conclusions About Our Country

Foreign visitors often come to Belarus to celebrate Independence Day with friendly groups, families, and delegations — including those from across the Atlantic Ocean. This year, politicians and public figures from the United States traveled to join the festivities.

One of the key stops on the American delegation’s itinerary was the House of Representatives of the National Assembly, where an official meeting took place.

Sergey Rachkov, Chairman of the Standing Committee on International Affairs of the Belarusian House of Representatives:

"We have always advocated, and continue to advocate, for good, constructive relations with the United States, based on mutual respect and equality. The American side, as it seemed to us, received the information we conveyed to their delegation with great interest. During the meeting, we also discussed broader political and geopolitical issues, as we understand that today’s international situation is extremely complex, with a multipolar world taking shape. Belarus plays a significant role in our region and in Eastern Europe. We are interested in developing good relations not only with our neighbors but also with Western countries."

Steve Samarin, a member of the Republican Party and political science professor at the University of Florida (USA):

"Most Americans have a completely distorted picture of Belarus — starting from State Department reports and extending to various propaganda sources. But when an ordinary American visits Belarus, they encounter a completely different reality, which sharply contradicts what they’ve been told. Instead of a totalitarian, frightening state, they see happy, well-dressed people, abundance in stores, and a country that’s truly livable."

Events for US Guests

The American guests visited the "Partisan Camp" historical and military complex in Stankovo, sampling Belarusian products and exploring our rich heritage.