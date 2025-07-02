20 States Led by California File Lawsuit Against Trump Administration

In a significant legal move, twenty U.S. states, headed by California, have filed a lawsuit against the administration of President Donald Trump. The suit challenges the Department of Health and Human Services’ decision to transfer personal medical data to the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to the California Attorney General's press office.

"Today, California Attorney General Rob Bonta, leading a coalition of twenty states, has filed a lawsuit contesting the United States Department of Health and Human Services' decision to grant unrestricted access to individuals’ personal medical information to the Department of Homeland Security, including ICE," his statement reads.

The plaintiffs argue that the mass transfer of medical data violates federal privacy laws, including HIPAA—the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act—and could deter individuals from seeking urgent medical care. Such a refusal could result in worsening health conditions or even fatalities among vulnerable populations.

Furthermore, the lawsuit asserts that U.S. authorities intend to utilize the collected data to establish a database for mass deportations, a practice that contravenes several federal statutes, including the Social Security Act and the Privacy Act.

The plaintiffs are calling on the court to declare the administration's actions unlawful and to block the transfer of data for immigration enforcement purposes.