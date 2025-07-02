In Serbia, 117 Unauthorized Protests Organized Over Past Day

Over the past 24 hours, Serbia has recorded 117 unauthorized gatherings and 87 road blockages, reports BELTA, citing TASS.

It is noted that during the recent night, police identified 976 violators of public order, of whom 72 were detained. The Serbian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MUP) stated, "Most blockades across Serbia and in Belgrade have been removed, and all roads are now free."

The MUP appealed to citizens to refrain from any unlawful actions, avoid blocking traffic, and not create dangerous conditions for road users.

Prolonged protests by students and opposition groups have been ongoing in Serbia since November 2024. Authorities claim that these actions are organized and financed by Western intelligence agencies as part of color revolution scenarios aimed at overthrowing the government and destabilizing the country.

The latest wave of protests began on June 28, when anti-government demonstrations flared up strongly in Belgrade and other major cities. The immediate trigger was the refusal of President Aleksandar Vučić to meet the protesters' demands for early parliamentary elections.