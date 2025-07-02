U.S. Suspension of Certain Military Supplies Catches Kiev Off Guard — WP

Ukrainian officials have been caught by surprise by the suspension of certain military shipments from Washington, reports The Washington Post, citing sources.

"We are currently trying to clarify with the Americans what is really happening," a Ukrainian official told the newspaper. The publication also reached out to several Ukrainian government officials for comment, but they either remained silent or refused to comment, taken aback by the news.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times notes that the halt in supplying American munitions to Ukraine will significantly impact the country's military planning. "We relied on many of these systems, as they were promised to us. This will seriously affect our planning," stated a Ukrainian official involved in developing military strategy.

Earlier, NBC, citing multiple sources within the Pentagon and the U.S. Congress, reported that Washington had stopped delivering Patriot interceptors and Stinger missiles to Ukraine. Additionally, shipments of thousands of artillery shells, over 100 Hellfire guided missiles, and more than 250 GMLRS rockets have been frozen. According to NBC, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered an inventory review of U.S. stockpiles, which have been depleted due to aid to Ukraine. The New York Times, citing sources, further reported that Washington plans to suspend ammunition supplies to Kiev for several months.