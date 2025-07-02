Belarus offers Botswana equipment supplies and cooperation in agro-industry

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e2246f1d-d395-4c09-b9c3-d31705136f4d/conversions/2ee16897-3b05-4a71-9a52-806724d82fc2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e2246f1d-d395-4c09-b9c3-d31705136f4d/conversions/2ee16897-3b05-4a71-9a52-806724d82fc2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e2246f1d-d395-4c09-b9c3-d31705136f4d/conversions/2ee16897-3b05-4a71-9a52-806724d82fc2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e2246f1d-d395-4c09-b9c3-d31705136f4d/conversions/2ee16897-3b05-4a71-9a52-806724d82fc2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus offers Botswana equipment supplies, cooperation in the agro-industrial complex and medicine.

Prospects for bilateral relations have been discussed at a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich and the Minister of International Relations of this South African country on July 2. The countries build relations based on mutual respect and trust.

According to Viktor Karankevich, the Belarusian side is ready to build relations across the entire spectrum of areas of interest to Botswana. "These are the development of the agro-industrial complex, industry, supplies of agricultural, passenger, road construction, municipal equipment that would be useful and in demand in your country. Also, it covers healthcare matters, the possibility of supplying medicines, medical equipment, and the development of pharmaceuticals. As well as training in secondary specialized and higher educational institutions in various fields," the Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus noted.