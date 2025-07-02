3.77 BYN
U.S. orders Google to pay $314 million for illegal data collection
A California jury ordered Google to pay $314 million over claims it illegally used Android users' cellular data to collect information without their knowledge TASS reports, citing Bloomberg.
The lawsuit was filed in 2019. The prosecution claimed that Google illegally used the mobile Internet traffic of Android device owners to collect information that was then "used for its own corporate interests", including to build more targeted digital advertising.
Google insists that the information was collected in accordance with the user agreement. The corporation plans to appeal the jury's verdict. "This ruling is a setback for users, as it misunderstands services that are critical to the security, performance, and reliability of Android devices," said spokesperson for Google Jose Castaneda.