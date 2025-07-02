U.S. orders Google to pay $314 million for illegal data collection

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/065573f9-6755-4a5a-ad20-7737c85b4872/conversions/97df8f3b-8a81-4e25-add4-2a75e871e60e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/065573f9-6755-4a5a-ad20-7737c85b4872/conversions/97df8f3b-8a81-4e25-add4-2a75e871e60e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/065573f9-6755-4a5a-ad20-7737c85b4872/conversions/97df8f3b-8a81-4e25-add4-2a75e871e60e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/065573f9-6755-4a5a-ad20-7737c85b4872/conversions/97df8f3b-8a81-4e25-add4-2a75e871e60e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

A California jury ordered Google to pay $314 million over claims it illegally used Android users' cellular data to collect information without their knowledge TASS reports, citing Bloomberg.

The lawsuit was filed in 2019. The prosecution claimed that Google illegally used the mobile Internet traffic of Android device owners to collect information that was then "used for its own corporate interests", including to build more targeted digital advertising.