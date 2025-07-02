3.77 BYN
Tatishchev: Migrants are trying to return to countries with highest income levels
Nikita Tatishchev, an analyst at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies, assessed in the studio of the First Information, which model will work best with migrants in the EU in the next 5 years.
"The European Union is developing its own general model of anti-crisis response that all states must adhere to in the event of some kind of force majeure or an escalation of the situation. But it's far from the fact that countries will respond according to this model, because there is the example of Great Britain and France, which work in tandem with each other. Or - the model of Germany with mobile patrols. Or the model of Poland that builds fences, - noted Nikita Tatishchev. - That is, these are different models that, in general, in some cases even pursue the goal of making money. Because any engineering construction is always money, it is always corruption, kickbacks, etc."
Europe is trying to create some kind of unified model, when there are common rules that everyone follows, the analyst noted.
However, according to him, this does not work with migrants. Firstly, because migrants arrive in different ways. Secondly, because migrants are different and countries have different interests. "The topic, for example, of secondary migration, is of course a sore point for those countries to which migrants come, in particular, from Germany. And it is a sore point for Germany, too, because everyone is trying, on the contrary, to return. Migrants are trying to return back to countries with the highest income level," Nikita Tatishchev stated.