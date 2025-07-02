Tatishchev: Migrants are trying to return to countries with highest income levels

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/51b97beb-8120-4e4c-b633-59e8a2ccae51/conversions/804ded7e-8a6f-446d-93fa-3e6562792abe-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/51b97beb-8120-4e4c-b633-59e8a2ccae51/conversions/804ded7e-8a6f-446d-93fa-3e6562792abe-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/51b97beb-8120-4e4c-b633-59e8a2ccae51/conversions/804ded7e-8a6f-446d-93fa-3e6562792abe-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/51b97beb-8120-4e4c-b633-59e8a2ccae51/conversions/804ded7e-8a6f-446d-93fa-3e6562792abe-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Nikita Tatishchev, an analyst at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies, assessed in the studio of the First Information, which model will work best with migrants in the EU in the next 5 years.

"The European Union is developing its own general model of anti-crisis response that all states must adhere to in the event of some kind of force majeure or an escalation of the situation. But it's far from the fact that countries will respond according to this model, because there is the example of Great Britain and France, which work in tandem with each other. Or - the model of Germany with mobile patrols. Or the model of Poland that builds fences, - noted Nikita Tatishchev. - That is, these are different models that, in general, in some cases even pursue the goal of making money. Because any engineering construction is always money, it is always corruption, kickbacks, etc."

Europe is trying to create some kind of unified model, when there are common rules that everyone follows, the analyst noted.