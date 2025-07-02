3.77 BYN
2.96 BYN
3.50 BYN
U.S. Senate Passes Trump's Most Controversial Law
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The U.S. Senate has passed the so-called "Big Beautiful Bill" - Trump's most controversial law.
The document reduces or cancels some taxes, but mainly for millionaires. However, the bill makes it more difficult to receive social benefits – so those who apply for benefits will suffer.
It is estimated that budget revenues will decrease by 5 trillion dollars. The country's national debt, which has already exceeded 37 trillion, will most likely increase by this amount.
Elon Musk spoke out against the law, believing that it will bring billions to tycoons, but will negatively affect America's competitiveness.