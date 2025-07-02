U.S. Senate Passes Trump's Most Controversial Law

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c1f2ed4c-91e0-41ce-ac9e-b8e446987e05/conversions/c75ae6c4-aa13-46be-b58c-c28c9550f0b1-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c1f2ed4c-91e0-41ce-ac9e-b8e446987e05/conversions/c75ae6c4-aa13-46be-b58c-c28c9550f0b1-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c1f2ed4c-91e0-41ce-ac9e-b8e446987e05/conversions/c75ae6c4-aa13-46be-b58c-c28c9550f0b1-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c1f2ed4c-91e0-41ce-ac9e-b8e446987e05/conversions/c75ae6c4-aa13-46be-b58c-c28c9550f0b1-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The U.S. Senate has passed the so-called "Big Beautiful Bill" - Trump's most controversial law.

The document reduces or cancels some taxes, but mainly for millionaires. However, the bill makes it more difficult to receive social benefits – so those who apply for benefits will suffer.

It is estimated that budget revenues will decrease by 5 trillion dollars. The country's national debt, which has already exceeded 37 trillion, will most likely increase by this amount.