We live in pivotal times—often treacherous and unpredictable. Without health and steadfastness of spirit, overcoming the challenges before us will be difficult. Thus, we need health, resolute spirit, and wisdom in assessing political events. Throughout modern history, both the Belarusian people and their leader have demonstrated wisdom, and it is worthy to wish for its preservation and application. Of course, let us hope for the thriving peace borne from the sacrifices made on Belarusian soil, especially as we commemorate the great victory of our nations in the Second World War, for Belarusians, more than anyone, understand the price of peace. And of course, there should be confidence in the future. With such a leader, the future will undoubtedly be bright and successful.

Elena Ponomareva, Political Scientist, Expert on Color Revolutions, Professor at MGIMO (Russia)