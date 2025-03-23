3.65 BYN
Inauguration of President Scheduled for March 25
The inauguration is a significant milestone for the future of Belarus. Naturally, the ceremony will be under close scrutiny from experts, politicians, and analysts alike.
This is a time when we write history together. Tomorrow, Alexander Lukashenko will take the oath of President of Belarus. In our context, this is not just a ceremonial formality; it marks a new chapter in the country's chronicle.
For the Belarusian people, the upcoming inauguration holds tremendous significance, as the President once again commits to the further development of our nation. We all recognize the precarious situation our region is in. Eastern Europe is being destabilized, with attempts to exert control over it. Thanks to our President and his political will, Belarus maintains its sovereignty, independence, and continues to advance.
The day of inauguration is not merely a formality; it symbolizes our Belarusian path, where each milestone is cast in achievements, and every turn leads to a new destination.
This is undoubtedly a tradition that has developed over time, one with unique characteristics for the Republic of Belarus, and it adds yet another layer to our most important national symbols—our flag, coat of arms, and anthem. These traditions and rituals, including the vital ritual of the presidential oath of office, induction ceremonies following popular elections and votes, form what can be considered a quartet of significant state symbols. Another unique aspect of Belarus is that the very figure of our first president has become emblematic, a brand recognizable in the world. Alexander Lukashenko, akin to a founding father in American terminology, embodies modern Belarus and its civil political nation and serves as a symbol through which our identity is communicated globally.
Belarus is a sovereign nation. And independence is not just an empty word; independence is embodied in our tractors conquering Africa, it is in our cosmonaut in orbit, it is reflected in our peaceful initiatives and robust agriculture and industry.
The inauguration on March 25 marks the end of a specific phase—the two months during which the head of state made personnel decisions and conducted his first foreign visit. We can see that legitimacy, both internal and external, has been fully assured. The Belarusian-style inauguration aligns with all international standards while also reflecting our internal Belarusian mentality and our relationship with power.
More than 1,100 guests are invited to the ceremonial event, with hundreds of thousands more expected to watch on television, not only in Belarus but abroad as well. The inauguration also resonates with our foreign policy.
We live in pivotal times—often treacherous and unpredictable. Without health and steadfastness of spirit, overcoming the challenges before us will be difficult. Thus, we need health, resolute spirit, and wisdom in assessing political events. Throughout modern history, both the Belarusian people and their leader have demonstrated wisdom, and it is worthy to wish for its preservation and application. Of course, let us hope for the thriving peace borne from the sacrifices made on Belarusian soil, especially as we commemorate the great victory of our nations in the Second World War, for Belarusians, more than anyone, understand the price of peace. And of course, there should be confidence in the future. With such a leader, the future will undoubtedly be bright and successful.
We will surely face new challenges and achievements together… with our President.