MFA declares gross interference in sovereign affairs of Belarus

Anatoly Glaz, a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, stated at a briefing with journalists about the gross interference in the sovereign affairs of the republic during the election campaign.

"At the initiative of a group of biased deputies, debates are planned today on the draft resolution of the European Parliament regarding the elections in the Republic of Belarus. At this stage, it is already evident that the draft is a gross interference in the electoral processes of a sovereign state, has nothing to do with the real state of affairs, and is intended to put pressure on the free will of Belarusian citizens," said Anatoly Glaz.

The Belarusian side has repeatedly noted that all anti-Belarusian actions are prepared in advance, regardless of the real state of affairs in the country.