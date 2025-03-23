In pursuit of agreements reached last week between the presidents of Russia and the United States, negotiations between the delegations of the two countries commenced today in Riyadh. The Americans met here yesterday with representatives from Ukraine and are expected to invite them for further discussions in the coming hours. Thus far, it appears that no groundbreaking solutions have emerged; however, the overall atmosphere is encouraging. It would indeed be remarkable if a bloody conflict, which has been in an acute phase for over three years, could be resolved within just a few days.

The participants in Riyadh prefer to refer to their meetings as "technical consultations." Any substantial political decisions will be made by national leaders, while the negotiators are currently addressing various related issues that, although private, could become stumbling blocks on the path to peace. Given the sensitive nature of the topics being discussed, all members of the press have been removed from the Ritz-Carlton complex where the delegations are meeting. Any careless remark might jeopardize the delicate arrangements that the diplomats are working to establish. Even the composition of the delegations is known only approximately.

Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary to the Russian leader, reported that Moscow continues to refrain from strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure upholding a promise that Vladimir Putin made to Donald Trump. Russia intends to maintain this unilateral moratorium, even as Kiev continues to target energy nodes.

Peskov also mentioned that Moscow is seeking a ceasefire in the Black Sea during the Riyadh talks, which would enable coastal nations to fully restore trade, including with grain and fertilizers. Meanwhile, sources from the British Financial Times indicate that European officials are deeply concerned about a successful resolution on this issue; within the EU, there are fears that if a ceasefire is established, Russia will assert complete control over the Black Sea. The European Union is actively searching for ways to undermine the negotiation process, aspiring to implement the principle of “Peace through Strength,” which was proclaimed at the last EU summit. Brussels believes it is necessary to create conditions under which Ukraine would dictate the terms of any ceasefire—a scenario that seems highly unlikely even in the distant future, raising the risk of an endless conflict.

Dmitry Peskov remarked, “Europe seems intent on adding fuel to the fire. Europe, which should ideally seek to dismantle all barriers and obstacles between itself and Russia for mutual and harmonious development, instead advocates for arming Ukraine to the teeth.”

However, both the USA and Russia have entirely excluded the EU from the negotiation process, thereby nullifying the European Union's ability to influence the proceedings in Saudi Arabia. The New York Times, in this context, asserts that the meetings in Riyadh form part of a broader strategy to reset US-Russian relations. In this regard, the situation in Ukraine is significant, but not of primary importance.

Steve Whitcoff, the Special Envoy of the President of the United States, expressed, “I do not believe he intends to conquer all of Europe. This is a vastly different situation than that of World War II. During World War II, NATO did not exist. You have armed nations. Personally, I take him at his word on this matter, and I believe European leaders are beginning to arrive at a similar conclusion.”