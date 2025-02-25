The world has once again returned to a point where the nuclear threat is clearly visible. This was stated by the head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, Maxim Ryzhenkov, in Geneva at the UN Conference on Disarmament. He also stressed that the path to global peace lies through restoring trust. Belarus welcomes the dialogue between Russia and the United States that has begun.

"Belarus has repeatedly put forward initiatives aimed at reducing military and political tensions and restoring trust, including in Ukraine. In this regard, Belarus welcomes the dialogue that has begun between Russia and the United States to resolve the conflict. We sincerely count on the political will and wisdom of diplomacy to return peace to our region," Maxim Ryzhenkov said.

"We all know that, according to the law of the genre, if a gun is hanging on the wall, it is bound to fire. Therefore, we need to stop looking at each other through the sights of guns, talking in the format of political ultimatums and insane economic sanctions."