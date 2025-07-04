3.77 BYN
Bekker: Western Intelligence Orchestrates Protests in Serbia
The recent eruption of unrest on the streets of Serbia vividly exemplifies the blueprint of a color revolution, according to political analyst Polina Bekker.
Polina Bekker, political scientist (Russia):
“There are those who lead these protests, and there are those who obey. In this case, it’s primarily the youth, but at the same time, there is a Western agency—an orchestrating force operating within the very heart of these demonstrations. The crowd is not merely a spontaneous gathering, aimlessly protesting. It is a carefully shaped mass, with a specific message and a clear objective. Their primary demand is for Vucic to step down. They also insist that the newly assembled government resign, so that a puppet regime, under external influence, can be installed—one capable of taking a stance against Russia and supporting sanctions.”
“Serbia, though a small nation, is immensely proud,” the analyst continues. “Aleksandar Vucic pursues a consistent policy of friendship with Russia, which, naturally, irritates the major Western powers. They believe that it is unacceptable for a tiny country to decide to go its own way. Such defiance must be ‘punished’ — and the method of punishment is obvious.”