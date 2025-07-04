BRICS Summit to Begin in Brazil on July 6

The BRICS summit is set to commence in Brazil on July 6.

On behalf of President Alexander Lukashenko, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov will visit the Federal Republic of Brazil from July 6 to 7 to participate in the summit of BRICS heads of state. This information was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This will be Belarus’s first high-level participation in the event following its acquisition of the status of a partner country at the BRICS summit in January 2025.

The visit program includes speeches by the head of the Belarusian delegation at expanded sessions involving BRICS leaders, as well as bilateral meetings with foreign policy officials from the member countries.

"Special attention will be paid to topics of global cooperation in healthcare, climate change, and artificial intelligence management within the priorities of Brazil’s chairmanship of BRICS," the foreign ministry informed.