Over 400 Dolphins Beach on Pemba Island in Tanzania

A pod of more than 400 dolphins were washed ashore on Pemba Island in the Zanzibar archipelago belonging to Tanzania, with 7 of them dying. This was reported by TASS, citing the Xinhua Agency.

According to Makame Omar Makame, director of the local Department of Marine Environment Protection, at least 400 disoriented dolphins stranded on the shallow shoreline. Seven dolphins died before help could arrive, while the remaining members of the pod were successfully guided back to deeper waters by fishermen and rangers.

"There is nothing unusual about dolphins losing their way at sea, but such large-scale beachings are unusual for the Zanzibar archipelago," said the director of the local Department of Marine Environment Protection.