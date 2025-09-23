Ryzhenkov: Only Through Joint Efforts We Can Overcome Global Challenges

Only through joint efforts and the formation of a "community of common destiny for mankind" we can overcome global challenges and lay the ground for an equitable multipolar world. This was stated by Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov at a high-level event on the Global Development Initiative.

It was organized by the Chinese side on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. Maxim Ryzhenkov particularly emphasized the similarity of Minsk and Beijing's approaches to all key issues of modern geopolitics and global strategy. The Foreign Minister also held a number of important meetings on the sidelines of the General Assembly. Talks were held with the foreign ministers of Oman, Mozambique and Ethiopia, where prospects for cooperation were discussed. Maxim Ryzhenkov also had brief conversations with the foreign ministers of Angola, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, and Zimbabwe.