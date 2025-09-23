Watch onlineTV Programm
Poland Officially Notifies Belarus of Border Opening

The State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus received official notification from the Polish Border Guard regarding the border's opening at 1:00 a.m. on September 25.

The following border crossing points will be open: the Brest-Terespol and Kozlovichi-Kukuryki motor-roadway, as well as four railway checkpoints: Grodno-Kuźnica Białostocka, Berestovitsa-Zubki Białostockie, Svisloch-Siemianówka, and Brest-Terespol.

