Poland Officially Notifies Belarus of Border Opening
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus received official notification from the Polish Border Guard regarding the border's opening at 1:00 a.m. on September 25.
The following border crossing points will be open: the Brest-Terespol and Kozlovichi-Kukuryki motor-roadway, as well as four railway checkpoints: Grodno-Kuźnica Białostocka, Berestovitsa-Zubki Białostockie, Svisloch-Siemianówka, and Brest-Terespol.