Should the US, Europe, and the UK separate their positions on Russia and Belarus today, given that they are, after all, three different directions? Whether this is truly the case was explained by Oleg Dyachenko, a member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus.

"London and Brussels have aligned interests, particularly regarding the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis and the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine. Europe and London seek to inflict maximum damage on the Russian Federation so that it loses this conflict," is how the interviewee sees the situation.

US President Donald Trump and the Republicans, according to the member of parliament, have a different view. They are guided by purely pragmatic interests. They do not seek the weakening or disintegration of Russia as such. They are interested in other things. They want Russia to take a neutral stance in this tangle of international contradictions and settle for the status quo, even until the division of spheres of influence in Ukraine. "For the Americans, the main issue on the agenda today is China and everything connected to it, so they are trying to maneuver between the EU, Russia, and China in order to protect their economic and military-strategic interests," stated Oleh Dyachenko.