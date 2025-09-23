Belarusian NPP's CEO : Plant was built within framework of safety culture concept

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/72979963-41bc-41ed-b3d2-a87f1e9f9889/conversions/cb2d1e91-8949-4b9f-91e5-8cb83c858718-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/72979963-41bc-41ed-b3d2-a87f1e9f9889/conversions/cb2d1e91-8949-4b9f-91e5-8cb83c858718-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/72979963-41bc-41ed-b3d2-a87f1e9f9889/conversions/cb2d1e91-8949-4b9f-91e5-8cb83c858718-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/72979963-41bc-41ed-b3d2-a87f1e9f9889/conversions/cb2d1e91-8949-4b9f-91e5-8cb83c858718-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Sergei Bobovich, Director General of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant in "Spotlight Interview" has answered the question whether the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant can be considered as one of the safest facilities in Belarus and the world.

"The Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP) was built within the framework of a safety culture concept, so safety issues are prioritized over economics,"- Sergei Bobovich said.

Based on this approach, the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP) prioritizes not economic performance, but maximum safety for the plant, its surroundings, the population, and Belarus as a whole.

"The solutions implemented within the design, the works performed by personnel in preparation for these solutions, and the implementation of tasks set within the Belarusian regulatory framework is up to the world standards," stated the BNPP Director General.