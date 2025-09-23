3.64 BYN
EC: "drone wall" could be ready in a year
The EU authorities are ready to further exploit the drone threat. The European Commission stated that the "drone wall" could be ready in about a year. Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius believes that the current drone detection capabilities are insufficient.
He is convening a special meeting on this project on September 26 at the request of Estonia. Denmark was also invited to the meeting after the country reported the appearance of drones in its skies. Due to these drones, the airports in Denmark and Norway were temporarily closed.
The project itself is a joint initiative of Germany, Poland, Finland and the Baltic states. It aims to deploy a multilayered system of monitoring equipment and automated anti-drone defense systems along the entire border with Russia.