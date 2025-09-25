Ryzhenkov: Tragedy in Palestine Could Have Irreversible Consequences

The tragedy in Palestine could have irreversible consequences. Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov stated this on September 26 in New York at the ministerial meeting of the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter, BELTA reports.

"Just a few years after World War II, the organization made timely, well-founded decisions on the creation of Arab and Jewish states in Palestine and their peaceful coexistence. Unfortunately, these valuable decisions were not successfully implemented at the time. What is the result? We have been discussing the Palestinian issue for almost 80 years. But the problem is only getting worse," Maxim Ryzhenkov noted. "We have reached a tragic situation where Palestinians are forced to leave their homes on their native land. This tragedy could have irreversible consequences. We must not remain silent."

In this regard, the Minister stated, Belarus supported the decision to resume the High-Level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Palestinian Question and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution for Two Peoples.