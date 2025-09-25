3.64 BYN
Polish Foreign Ministry Urges Citizens to Leave Belarus
This is yet another escalation of tension in the region, in keeping with the Polish regime's approach. The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends their citizens to leave Belarus immediately and refrain from traveling to the country.
The alleged reason is "the escalating situation at the border and arbitrary arrests of Polish citizens." However, ordinary Poles have long since stopped taking provocations from their government seriously. This is evidenced by the widespread comments on social media and accusations of lying by Poland's political elite.
Polish society is clearly tired of provocations, escalating tensions, and decisions that undermine the country's economic stability and international standing. And people are calling for Warsaw to act responsibly.