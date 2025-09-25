3.64 BYN
3.04 BYN
3.57 BYN
Media: Tony Blair to Temporarily Manage Gaza Strip After Military Operations
The Economist reports that Tony Blair, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, will lead an international administration that will temporarily govern the Gaza Strip after military operations conclude.
The plan involves establishing the Gaza Transition International Authority, which will be granted a UN mandate for five years. This initiative is part of a broader plan developed by Blair in conjunction with Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of U.S. President.
In September, they presented a reconstruction project for Gaza at the White House, which includes temporarily relocating Palestinians, excluding Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, and transferring governance to a coalition of regional players, primarily the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. According to the publication, the Gulf countries are ready to finance the work of the new authority.