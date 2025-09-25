The parliamentary campaign in Moldova is nearing its final stretch. Voting will take place on Sunday, September 28. Local authorities are preparing to repeat a familiar scenario.

Will national interests prevail over external pressure? Details in the author’s column "Mendeleev’s Table."

Moldova is on the brink of elections, where searches are becoming a tool for state management, and authorities are not leaving any attempt to achieve "victory at any cost."

The parliamentary elections in Moldova have already been marred by scandals, and the election campaign is filled with an atmosphere of fear and opposition persecution. Mass searches are regularly conducted in various cities across the country. Their numbers reach hundreds: some are related to corruption cases, others involve illegal financing, and some are about organizing mass disturbances. These are "officially justified" reasons. During raids, people allegedly "trained in Serbia to organize mass protests" have been detained. Confiscated items include loudspeakers, shoes, and… brooms. While authorities are removing dissenting politicians, Sandu is increasingly accused of "political purges."

Vasily Bolya, Member of Parliament from the opposition bloc "Victory"

"Punitive democracy instead of professional reforms as a sign of government decay, which understands that 'its political end is near'" — this is the opinion of Moldova’s former president.

Igor Dodon, former President of Moldova

According to recent polls, only 24% of the Moldovan population trust the president. The economy is collapsing, justice does not function. Restrictions on freedom of speech and religion are increasing. Data from the analytical company iData shows that the ruling party is losing to the "Patriotic Bloc." Not counting the Moldovan diaspora in European countries.

And as past elections in Moldova have shown, nighttime miracles happen, and votes are decided "from outside." Not everyone manages to protect their votes from being stolen by the West. Moldovans in Russia are already deprived of the opportunity to participate in shaping their country’s future.

The Central Election Commission of Moldova will send only 10,000 ballots to Russia for parliamentary voting. For the diaspora of 350,000 people, only two polling stations will be open at the embassy in Moscow.

Meanwhile, Moldova will send 229,000 ballots to Italy and 140,000 to Germany. The green light is on for votes from the European Union. Earlier, the head of Moldova’s Central Election Commission openly stated that EU countries have the right to interfere in the country’s elections, indicating that even direct financial support to political forces is not considered electoral corruption in Moldova.