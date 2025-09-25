Ryzhenkov: Belarus Forced to Deploy Nuclear Weapons to Guarantee Its Security

Once again, the world has returned to a point where the nuclear threat is clearly visible. This was stated by Belarusian Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov during a high-level plenary session at the UN headquarters in New York, in observance of International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

He emphasized that Belarus is not engaging in a reckless arms race to provoke further confrontation. Our response is strictly defensive and carried out in strict accordance with international law and the provisions of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:

“While in the USSR and in the early years of independence, we disarmed, withdrew nuclear weapons, and disposed of conventional armaments, the West gradually began rearming itself. Legitimate concerns regarding the security of other countries were ignored, which has led today to an unprecedented escalation of contradictions, including in our Europe. Moreover, we had no choice; in this situation, Belarus was compelled to host Russian tactical nuclear weapons to ensure its security. For the same reasons, Russian ballistic missiles "Oreshnik" will be stationed on Belarusian territory. The Treaty on Security Guarantees, signed last year by Belarus and Russia within the framework of the Union State, provides for the use of all types of weapons, including nuclear, for protection”.

On September 25th, a ministerial meeting of the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter was held in New York. During the meeting, Maxim Ryzhenkov stated that the tragedy in Palestine could have irreversible consequences. In this regard, Belarus supported the decision to resume a high-level international conference on the peaceful resolution of the Palestinian issue and the implementation of the “two states for two peoples” solution.